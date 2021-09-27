Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is in stable condition after being hospitalized, Sunday, following the team's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid skipped out on his post-game press conference after feeling ill but was reportedly able to speak with his players in the locker room beforehand.

NFL reporter Jason La Canfora revealed that Reid appeared dehydrated.



Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

"Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game," the Chiefs Twitter page announced, Sunday night. "He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition."

The team did not provide any further details.

Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu asked fans for their prayers on Twitter after the game: "I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!"

The Chiefs are now sitting at 1-2 and in last place in the AFC West, a shockingly disappointing start for a team with serious Super Bowl aspirations.

