Andre 3000 is one of the greatest rappers of all time. Recently crowned the champion of our Best Flows Of All Time list, Three Stacks has assembled a collection of incredibly penned verses, intricate and packed with substance. Alongside his partner Big Boi, OutKast helped pave the way for Southern hip-hop, and the greater musical landscape in general. Together, they left us with a stacked discography before ultimately turning it in with Idlewild in 2006. Since then, many have been left awaiting the arrival of an Andre 3000 solo album, fabled though it may be.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The legendary lyricist recently sat down with Rick Rubin for his Broken Record podcast, opening up about his current musical process. “I haven’t been making much music, man," he reveals. "My focus is not there, my confidence is not there. I tinker.. I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to my piano and just sit my iPhone down and record what I’m doing. Move my fingers around. I haven’t been motivated enough to make a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming."

"In my own self, I'm trying to figure out where I sit," he continues. "I don't even know what I am. Maybe I'm nothing. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way. So I'm just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now. What makes me feel the best is when I do these random kind of instrumental things. They make me feel the most rebellious."

For more honest reflections from Andre, be sure to check out the full conversation below.