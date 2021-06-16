Andre 3000 is about as close to a hip-hop renaissance man as they come, and though he's largely taken a step back from music, the OutKast legend has found a way to keep his creative spirit satisfied. It has been reported that Three Stacks, real name Andre Benjamin, will be joining the cast of Showing Up, an upcoming film directed by Kelly Reichardt, helmer of First Cow and Certain Women.

In addition to Benjamin, the flick will also star Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, Amanda Plummer, Heather Lawless, Larry Fessenden, and James Le Gros. Deadline shared a little about the plot, albeit a vague summary with little to no indication of Andre's place in all this. They did say that Showing Up will center around an artist set to launch a "career-changing exhibition," only to be thrust into a state of "chaos" in her personal and professional life.

Marcus Ingram/WireImage/Getty Images

Given that Williams is set to play the lead role, it wouldn't be surprising to see Three Stacks playing a fellow artist of sorts, though that's purely speculation on our parts. Alas, we might have to wait a little longer to see the OutKast emcee on our silver screens once more, as Showing Up has yet to receive a release date.

Most recently, Andre appeared in Claire Denis' High Life, which also starred Robert Pattison and Juliette Binoche. He also recently starred in Jason Segel's Dispatches from Elsewhere, which aired on AMC in 2020.

