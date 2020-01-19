mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Anderson .Paak Joins Eminem On "Lock It Up"

Karlton Jahmal
January 19, 2020 11:16
26 Views
10
0
EminemEminem
Eminem

Lock It Up
Eminem Feat. Anderson .Paak
Produced by Dr. Dre

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

This is a banger.


Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By came out of nowhere last Thursday evening. The surprise album is packed with dope features, but the pairing of Em and Anderson .Paak is truly a match made in heaven. The two artists collaborate on "Lock It Up," a Dr. Dre produced banger. Dawaun Parker, Eric “Blue Tooth” Griggs, Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Dem Jointz are also credited with assisting on the beat, which is a steady and creeping instrumental. .Paak steps onto this one first, and delivers an energetic opening before Em comes to slaughter things.  

Em does what is expected of him on "Lock It Up." He drops fluid flows and ridiculous punch lines while the haunting guitar sounding synth plucks away slowly behind him. "Lock It Up" sounds like it could be the next single off the album. It has the mass appeal sound for the radio, but still feels grimy enough to bump at a neighborhood house party. 

Quotable Lyrics
Now those days are over, scrapin' change in sofas
Tryna save at Kroger (Yeah)
So why would I give a fuck about backstabbin' Trader Joe for?
How 'bout that, I'm paid as Oprah
Think I may have broke the scale
'Cause the wait is over
But wait, wait, hold up, 'cause they say I almost-

Eminem Anderson .Paak Dr. Dre Music To Be Murdered To lock it up new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Anderson .Paak Joins Eminem On "Lock It Up"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject