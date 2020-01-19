Anderson .Paak Joins Eminem On "Lock It Up"

Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By came out of nowhere last Thursday evening. The surprise album is packed with dope features, but the pairing of Em and Anderson .Paak is truly a match made in heaven. The two artists collaborate on "Lock It Up," a Dr. Dre produced banger. Dawaun Parker, Eric “Blue Tooth” Griggs, Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Dem Jointz are also credited with assisting on the beat, which is a steady and creeping instrumental. .Paak steps onto this one first, and delivers an energetic opening before Em comes to slaughter things.

Em does what is expected of him on "Lock It Up." He drops fluid flows and ridiculous punch lines while the haunting guitar sounding synth plucks away slowly behind him. "Lock It Up" sounds like it could be the next single off the album. It has the mass appeal sound for the radio, but still feels grimy enough to bump at a neighborhood house party.

Quotable Lyrics

Now those days are over, scrapin' change in sofas

Tryna save at Kroger (Yeah)

So why would I give a fuck about backstabbin' Trader Joe for?

How 'bout that, I'm paid as Oprah

Think I may have broke the scale

'Cause the wait is over

But wait, wait, hold up, 'cause they say I almost-