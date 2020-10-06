Anderson .Paak Finally Puts His "Jewelz" On In New Single

The fans have been begging Anderson .Paak to release his new single "Jewelz", produced by Timbaland, for weeks. After hearing a teaser of the funky record, people absolutely fell in love with it, hounding the California native and asking him to come through as soon as possible.

This week, .Paak announced that he had a surprise for his most loyal supporters, and it looks like our patience finally paid off.

Releasing "Jewelz" this morning, Anderson .Paak kept true to his promise and dropped the record. The song elicits happy vibes, which isn't anything foreign in a .Paak song. The singer's voice is pitched up for the majority of the track, bringing a new kind of energy to "Jewelz".

Listen to the brand new record below and let us know if it was worth the wait.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know you kinda cute with them long braids

Got a lil' cool when you send the shades on

I know that you ready if he don't go

You know I'ma wait if you don't take long

The Tesla ride smoother than the PCH

Wait, I don't wanna say it but I have to say it

We ain't have do too much to show off

But I just want to prove a point, hold up