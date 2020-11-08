Anderson Cooper has apologized for calling President Donald Trump “an obese turtle" on CNN earlier this week. Cooper says it was a regretful decision.

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over,” the news anchor said after Trump gave an impassioned speech regarding voter fraud. "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," Trump said at the time.

Saturday, during an interview with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Cooper apologized for his scathing remarks.

“I’m happy to say, it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back, just flailing around, Anderson,” Yang replied when asked whether he believes Trump will concede the election.

“By the way, I should say, I regret using those words because that’s not the person I really wanna be,” Cooper said. “It was in the moment, and I regret it.”

Trump has yet to speak publically since Joe Biden declared victory.

