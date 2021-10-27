mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Amy Winehouse Showed Her Appreciation For Hip-Hop With The Ghostface Killah-Assisted Remix Of "You Know I’m No Good"

Joshua Robinson
October 27, 2021 17:54
3.6K Views
141
1
Amy Winehouse/Island Records/Universal Music OperationsAmy Winehouse/Island Records/Universal Music Operations
Amy Winehouse/Island Records/Universal Music Operations

You Know I’m No Good (Ghostface UK Version)
Amy Winehouse Feat. Ghostface Killah

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
meh
50% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Amy Winehouse's classic album "Back To Black" celebrates its 15th anniversary today.


Today, Amy Winehouse's classic sophomore studio album, Back To Black, turns 15 years old. That 11-track record featured the critical and commercial juggernaut "Rehab" alongside many of her most beloved tracks, such as "Back to Black" and "Love Is a Losing Game." As a result, today is the perfect time to celebrate the cultural impact of Back To Black.

Although Amy Winehouse's output was mainly categorized as soul and jazz, the late singer did have an appreciation for Hip-Hop. Hardcore Winehouse fans will likely remember that she was actually a part of a rap group called Sweet 'n' Sour prior to breaking out as a world-renowned singer, but her affinity for Hip-Hop continued throughout her career. The Back To Black standout track "Me & Mr. Jones" is actually inspired by her friend and collaborator Nas, and at the beginning of the song, Amy even complains about the "fuckery" that had caused her to "miss the Slick Rick gig."

Nas isn't the only rapper who Amy Winehouse collaborated with, either. On one of the remixes to the Back To Black cut "You Know I'm No Good," the late artist teamed up with Ghostface Killah, so in honor of Back To Black's 15-year anniversary, listen to the Ghostface Killah-assisted remix of "You Know I’m No Good" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yo, I knew you was trouble when I first laid eyes on you
Temperature's so hot, the heat just rise with you
Let me ride with you, talk about your mistakes
You cheated yourself but these are the breaks

Amy Winehouse
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  14  1
  1
  3.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Amy Winehouse Ghostface Killah Back To Black
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Amy Winehouse Showed Her Appreciation For Hip-Hop With The Ghostface Killah-Assisted Remix Of "You Know I’m No Good"
141
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject