Ghostface Killah may be one of the best rappers of all time, but rhythm and blues is the genre that really speaks to the Wu-Tang legend. So much so that Ghost even explored his own take on the genre with Ghostdini: Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City, his eighth studio album and arguably the most experimental of his career.

It's unsurprising to see Ghost continue to express his love for r&b music, this time through a take on Silk Sonic's runaway hit "Leave The Door Open." The song was premiered on Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning shortly after Peter Rosenberg revealed that Ghostface had sent him over the track. Though the song has yet to be made available in an official capacity -- "only we have this track," boasts Ebro -- a snippet of the soulful track has hit the internet.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"What's up boo, where you at?" sings Ghost, following Anderson .Paak's melody. "I'm in the crib smoking grass / Isley Brothers on repeat, I got the food still on so let's eat / champagne, Mary Jane, cute face, thick frame, tattoo on your ass that say my name / you can come up out the panties don't explain / I'm baby boy in the kitchen, Ving Rhames."

Toney gracefully transitions into bar-spitting for the opening verse, his familiar cadence sounding right at home over the vintage production of "Leave The Door Open." "Strawberry bubble baths, flowers in the bottle," he raps, setting an intimate scene. "Suede Giuseppe slippers, maid just brought it in the towel / locksmith with a kiss, gave you the keys to my heart / come on down right now."

As his verse ends, Bruno Mars' chorus can be heard, fueling speculation that this is an official remix. We'll have to wait and see, but for now, be sure to check out a snippet of Ghost's contribution below, as premiered on Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning.