Kanye West has several active projects on his hands right now. While some are non-music related, like his GAP partnership and the recently announced Jeen-Yuhs documentary heading to Netflix, there's a couple of albums that he's working on that aren't actually his own. Kanye West played a role in Abstract Mind's project while artists like Fivio Foreign and Pusha T are working extensively with 'Ye on their next projects. On top of that, Kanye's reportedly working on a playlist of music of entirely unreleased content.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

Kanye has apparently signed on for another project, alongside Mike Dean. Ghostface Killah quietly hit the r/hiphopheads page on reddit where he formally announced his next studio album, Supreme Clientele 2. The short message shared on the platform revealed that the album would be executive produced by Kanye West, Mike Dean, and producerpluguni.com. The album's release is set for Feb. 2022.

Ghost previously announced in 2020 that the sequel to 2000's Supreme Clientele would be released. Though we presume that the pandemic, among other factors, played a role in getting pushed back, it seems well worth the wait if both Mike Dean and Kanye West will be helping shape the final product.

In related news, Ghostface Killah will be hitting the road with GZA and Raekwon as part of the 3 Chambers tour which kicks off on Oct. 1st. Check the tour dates here.