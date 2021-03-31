Amy Winehouse passed away from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011, and even a decade after her death, several artists and members of the music industry are still inspired by the English singer and songwriter. Last fall, one of the late artist's close friends and collaborators, Nas, paid respect to Amy Winehouse on their shared birthday, and Lupe Fiasco has even revealed that he has been working on new music inspired by the iconic singer. Since her passing, there have also been plenty of documentaries and works about Winehouse's life, including the 2015 film Amy and the 2014 book Loving Amy: A Mother’s Story. Now, BBC has announced that it will be airing a new documentary in honor of the ten-year anniversary of Amy Winehouse's death.



Titled Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, BBC Two's forthcoming documentary will explore Amy's life and career and be primarily told from the perspective of her mother, Janis Winehouse. According to BBC, Janis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003, which thoroughly motivated her to make the documentary before the disease “threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy.”

Rolling Stone reports that Janis spoke on untrue and misleading depictions and narratives surrounding her daughter on past documentaries like Amy, saying, "I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."

A release date for Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned for updates.



