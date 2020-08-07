mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aminé Delights On Sophomore Effort "Limbo" Ft. Young Thug, JID, Vince Staples, Summer Walker & More

Erika Marie
August 07, 2020 02:39
282 Views
82
1
CoverCover

Limbo
Aminé

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to Aminé's impressive project "Limbo" that blends hip hop, R&B, and neo-soul.


It's not easy to find an old hip hop neo-soul rapper-singer in this budding generation of artists, but Aminé manages to tap into the roots of rap with a refreshing delivery. The 26-year-old returned on Friday (August 7) with his sophomore studio album Limbo, a carefully-crafted project that gives listeners an audible peek in the fine-tuned stream of consciousness that Animé has decided to share with the world. He gracefully touches on various aspects of pop culture, or at least his perception of them, including his interlude dedicated to late basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

There aren't many features on Limbo, but those Aminé has chosen are perfectly paired. You'll hear additional vocals by JID, Charlie Wilson, Young Thug, slowthai, Vince Staples, Summer Walker, and Injury Reserve. Give Aminé's Limbo a few spins and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Burden
2. Woodlawn
3. Kobe
4. Roots ft. JID, Charlie Wilson
5. Can't Decide
6. Compensating ft. Young Thug
7. Shimmy
8. Pressure Is My Palms ft. slowthai, Vince Staples
9. Riri
10. Easy ft. Summer Walker
11. Mama
12. Becky
13. Fetus ft. Injury Reserve
14.  My Reality

Aminé slowthai J.I.D Charlie Wilson Young Thug Vince Staples Summer Walker Injury Reserve
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Aminé Delights On Sophomore Effort "Limbo" Ft. Young Thug, JID, Vince Staples, Summer Walker & More
82
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject