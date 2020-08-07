Aminé Delights On Sophomore Effort "Limbo" Ft. Young Thug, JID, Vince Staples, Summer Walker & More

It's not easy to find an old hip hop neo-soul rapper-singer in this budding generation of artists, but Aminé manages to tap into the roots of rap with a refreshing delivery. The 26-year-old returned on Friday (August 7) with his sophomore studio album Limbo, a carefully-crafted project that gives listeners an audible peek in the fine-tuned stream of consciousness that Animé has decided to share with the world. He gracefully touches on various aspects of pop culture, or at least his perception of them, including his interlude dedicated to late basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

There aren't many features on Limbo, but those Aminé has chosen are perfectly paired. You'll hear additional vocals by JID, Charlie Wilson, Young Thug, slowthai, Vince Staples, Summer Walker, and Injury Reserve. Give Aminé's Limbo a few spins and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Burden

2. Woodlawn

3. Kobe

4. Roots ft. JID, Charlie Wilson

5. Can't Decide

6. Compensating ft. Young Thug

7. Shimmy

8. Pressure Is My Palms ft. slowthai, Vince Staples

9. Riri

10. Easy ft. Summer Walker

11. Mama

12. Becky

13. Fetus ft. Injury Reserve

14. My Reality