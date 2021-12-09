A promising young singer reportedly passed away earlier this week after being found at a friend's home. Back in 2013, a 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks impressed the Season 8 judges of America's Got Talent and was quickly pushed to the next round of the series. Skilyr's story was particularly moving for fans because she revealed in a segment that she taught herself to sing, play the guitar, and write music after her father passed away years prior.

Sadly, TMZ reports that on Monday (December 6), Skilyr was "found lifeless" at a residence in South Carolina. The investigation into her death is ongoing, but authorities have reportedly revealed that they believe they have an idea of what occurred.

Jodi, Skilyr's mother, reportedly told the outlet that her daughter "battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse." Skilyr was said to have previously been arrested for drinking while underage and even spent time in jail in connection to a physical altercation with her family. Chief Deputy Chad Brooks of the Pickens County Sheriff's Office gave insight as to what they located at the scene of Skilyr's death.

It is suspected that Skilyr's died of an alleged drug overdose, as her body was located in a bathroom where "drugs and paraphernalia were found." Her mother added that her daughter will live through her music.

