DMX has revived his 2000 Sisqo-assisted single, "What These B*tches Want" since the track is now the beat for the latest online challenge. Considering how the song lists off a number of women DMX has been with, fans have taken it upon themselves to switch up their hairstyles for every name, proving that they're that b*tch no matter what.

"There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia / Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia / Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki / Lisa," DMX raps, listing endless more names.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

We've already rounded up a list of women who shared their own renditions of the challenge and now the latest to add to the mix is none other than Amber Rose. The model and soon to be mother-of-two shared her video to Instagram and it hilariously shows a reference to Caillou since Amber has previously been made fun of for resembling the cartoon toddler - so people think.

DMX was clearly a fan of the video that doesn't really see many different hairstyles from Amber considering she's bald. The "Party Up" rapper commented: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

In other Amber news, she clearly has a sense of humour since she previously entertained jokes of being compared to Butt-Head.