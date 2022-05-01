If you were looking forward to seeing Amber Heard's performance in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, you'll be disappointed to know that the 36-year-old reportedly has less than 10 minutes of screentime, according to a rumour from a trusted film journalist. The news surfaced on April 28th, and blogs like TMZ are now spilling the tea about the situation.

"I hear #AmberHeard has less than 10 mins of screentime in #Aquaman2," Grace Randolph wrote late last month, although she didn't provide any other details on the juicy tidbit, leaving the internet to speculate about the mother of one's significantly reduced screentime.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It remains unclear whether Heard's brief inclusion in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a new development, or if she was written into a smaller part from the script's inception.

As you may already know, she's spent the last few weeks in court with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, as they go back-and-forth in a defamation trial, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor accusing Heard of ruining his reputation with an op-ed she wrote for the New York Times about domestic abuse.

It's been noted that production on the superhero movie wrapped back in January, and at the time, director James Wan shared a celebratory post to his Instagram feed, tagging lead actor Jason Momoa and new star Patrick Wilson but failing to mention Aquaman's love interest.





Momoa has also not been tagging Heard in any of the promotional work he's done for the forthcoming picture, although she herself hasn't done much posting about it, aside from a selfie with her character's signature bright red hair.

As the Texas native continues to face off against Depp in the courtroom, a petition has surfaced online requesting that she be removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom entirely – so far, it's earned over two million signatures.

Read more about the petition against Amber Heard here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

