Big news for those who found themselves wrapped up in the tumultuous scandal that was Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage – Discovery+ has ordered a two-part documentary, called Johnny vs. Amber that will give insight into the couple’s demise from both sides.

Episode one will share the Edward Scissorhand star’s perspective, telling the story of a man who fell for, and married “a manipulative liar consumed with protecting her image at all costs.” The second part will hear Heard’s tale of “marrying her Hollywood dream man, only to see him become a violent drug user.”

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

Co-executive producer Nick Hornsby says, “through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence.”

On top of an analysis of the couple’s personal communication and home life, Johnny vs. Amber will also feature interviews with lawyers and testimony from people who were close to the former couple, Variety reports. A release date has yet to be revealed, but we do know that it will premiere sometime this fall.

John Phillips/Getty Images

If you’re not familiar with the headline-making legal battle between Depp and Heard, let us fill you in. The Aquaman actress filed for divorce from her husband in May of 2016, just 15 months after they had married in February of 2015. She also filed for a domestic violence restraining order against the English star, bringing forward photographic evidence of the alleged abuse.

Three years later, Depp denied the allegations against him, putting forward some of his own, claiming that his wife had been guilty of domestic violence as well. In the time since, they’ve been stuck in a back-and-forth legal battle that’s had fans in a chokehold.

Read more about the couple’s messy relationship here.

[Via] [Via]