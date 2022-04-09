Amber Heard is stepping offline ahead of her trial with her ex-husband, Pirates of the Caribbean star, Johnny Depp. On Friday, April 9th, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram account to give one last update before she steps out of the public eye for a few weeks to prepare for her upcoming legal battle.

"I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks," the Aquaman actress wrote in her Notes app. "As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court."

Heard then reminded her 4.1 million followers that the father of two is "suing [her] for an op-ed [she] wrote in the Washington Post," in which she "recounted [her] experience of violence and domestic abuse."

"I never named him," she continued, "rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."





As TMZ notes, court is set to begin in front of a judge and jury on Monday, April 11th as the former lovers hash it out to ultimately decide if Depp was a victim of defamation with Heard's suggestions in her op-ed.

The mother of one concluded her statement with, "At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive through these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever."

Plenty of famous faces will be taking the stand as witnesses, including Elon Musk, James Franco, and Paul Bettany, among others. Make sure to check back in with HNHH next week for any updates from the courtroom

