It's that time of the year again. Amazon Prime Day has arrived and if you're an online shopaholic, you've likely already taken advantage of some of the best deals that today has to offer. Amazon has made their annual day of sales a major tradition, earning tons of revenue from this day alone. Continuing tomorrow, Prime Day is a two-day special this year and deals will continue to pour in. From iPhones to AirPods, Echos to Fire TV sticks and more, Amazon is the place to shop these next two days. We'll tell you why.

Prime Day deals offer you the opportunity to shop early for the holiday season. Many of us wait until the final moment to cop something for mom and dad, your girlfriend or friends and family. This year, why don't you get an early start and start browsing to avoid the stress come holiday time? Some of the biggest steals include an iPhone 7 at $99, the Runtopia smartwatch for $59.99, Echo Show 5 at $50 and Apple AirPods with a charging case at $169. Be careful about what you decide to treat yourself with because many of these sales are based entirely on hype. They're trying to catch you.

Check out some of the best offers, courtesy of Cnet, and let us know if you'll be buying anything this year on Prime Day.

Eero Home WiFi System: $199

iPhone 7 for Verizon Visible: $99

Runtopia S1 smartwatch: $59.99

Facebook Portal for $80

Fire TV Stick: $15

Second-gen Echo: $50

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $169

Oculus Go VR headset: $159

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earphones: $120

Lenovo Smart Clock: $60

Optoma UHL55 True 4K HDR projector: $999