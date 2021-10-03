Amazon Studios has greenlit a spin-off series for their popular show The Boys, which will be set in a college for superheroes. The official synopsis describes the show as "part college show, part Hunger Games."

The synopsis reads: "Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the Untitled The Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys."



The Boys creator Eric Kripke described the spin-off as an addition to the "Vought Cinematic Universe."

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own,” Kripke said in a statement, according to Uproxx. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

While the upcoming untitled spin-off has yet to receive a release date, The Boys recently wrapped production on season three.

