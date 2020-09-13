The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke says he’s disappointed that many fans are review-bombing the show’s second season, as a response to the series’ weekly release format.

“I get that people are disappointed and, frankly, looking back, we thought that we were communicating that we were weekly,” Kripke told TheWrap Wednesday. “Clearly, in hindsight, we had to do a lot more than we did to make sure that people weren’t surprised and disappointed. I would have done that differently. I mean, again, we announced it. But we should have neon-signed it on everything, clearly.”

The show is releasing in a traditional format, with one new episode dropping every week. Fans expected the show to be released on streaming services all at once: “OKAY SERIOUSLY!!!… NO FULL SEASON AVAILABLE?!?!?!?!?!?! I give up, where is my Netflix!” one person complained in a negative review. The show has a 2.7 rating, out of 5, from customers on Prime Video. Conversely, the show has a 98% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

“So I get that people are disappointed, but I think one thing they need to understand is, this is not like a corporate, Amazon money grab — this was from the producers. We wanted this. It was a creative choice. So they may like it or not like it, but they have to at least respect that the people who are making the show wanted it to be released this way because we wanted to have time to sort of slow down a little bit and have conversations about everything. So they at least have to appreciate that it was a creative choice.”

