As comic book movies and TV shows continue to dominate pop culture, it's hard to find which ones are actually good and which ones are trash. The Boys on Amazon Prime, is the former. The series, starring Karl Uban, gives a more up-to-date view of superheroes in the age of social media, government overreach, and conspiracy theories. Do we really believe that if someone had the power of Superman that they'd just do good ALL the time? That's unrealistic. The Boys is a gritty, gory masterpiece.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Boys has been renewed for season 3 over at Amazon. That second season has yet to premiere, although the first season broke records for the streaming site. Amazon is not really known for its exclusive shows, except The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Boys, however, catapulted the streaming service into competitive waters.

"Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their 'weirdo' demographic, has greenlit season three of The Boys," said showrunner Eric Kripke. "The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writers room and we're sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus. As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a season two aftershow, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more."