The curious case of Amanda Bynes, former child star, keeps getting weirder and weirder as it has just been revealed that she went and got even more ink added to her face. The actress is currently enrolled in college and is also working on a fashion line, so she's clearly still doing pretty well for herself. While she has taken a step back from the spotlight, she continues to create headlines because of her bizarre behavior, which has included substance abuse issues, that one tweet about Drake, and more. Before she announced her engagement to her fiancé (who has still never met her parents, apparently), Bynes re-emerged on social media with a noticeable change in her appearance, sporting a large heart face tattoo on her left cheek.



While it was unclear whether or not her face tat was the real deal, it's remained on her visage for the last couple of months so that's proof enough of its permanence. Taking to Instagram today, the 33-year-old seemingly showed off another new marking on her face.

"Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers. I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me," said Bynes, debuting another face tattoo of a filled-in heart above her left eyebrow. "Wanted to check in, let you know that I'm out to dinner right now with my friend, Kathy, who's a student advisor at FIDM, my college. I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I'm hoping that in the near future it will be out online."

First and foremost, congratulations to Amanda for her work in school and on her upcoming design collection. Are y'all feeling her new tattoo though?