Amanda Bynes has been known to post some questionable things on the internet – remember the infamous "I want @drake to murder my v*gina" post from 2013? – although she and her attorney maintain that nudes posted to a Twitter account claiming to be the actress are not of Bynes.

In case you haven't been on social media recently, images from an account with the username @PersianLa27 showing a woman nude in the bathtub surfaced on the blue bird app a few days ago, and word began spreading like wildfire that it was the She's the Man star posing online under a fake alias.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Bynes confirmed to them that "she never takes nude photographs like the one circulating the internet purporting to be her," also adding that she's "never had a connection to the Twitter page where it first popped up."

The 36-year-old's attorney, Tamar Arminak, doubled down on her client's statement, confirming that her legal team "has been trying for years to get Twitter to get the account in question taken down, to no avail."

The platform reportedly sees the controversial profile as a "celebrity parody page," which is why they refuse to take it down, despite Bynes' pleas.

Twitter/TMZ

Even after using the star's former conservatorship as an arguing point, Twitter still refused to budge, and so @PersianLa27 stays.

"There's nothing funny about what she was going through mental health-wise," Arminak said, "and the fact Twitter thought it was appropriate to keep a parody account mocking what she was going through is disgusting."

In other news, the California native recently made headlines after calling out her fiancé for allegedly using crack and watching "disturbing" porn – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

