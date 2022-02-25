Amanda Bynes is eager to take back control of her life. An exclusive report from PEOPLE reveals that the Easy A actress has a desire to terminate her nearly-nine-year-long conservatorship, which was first implemented back in 2013.

The 35-year-old's lawyer, David A. Esquibias told the publication, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After Bynes allegedly set fire to a driveway in August of 2013, her mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship. A little over a year later, in October of 2014, Lynn regained conservatorship, which she continues to hold.

It's been reported that back in September, a status update regarding the Hairspray star's health was filed and approved by a California court, and a future update has been scheduled for January of 2023. PEOPLE notes that "contrary to reports at the time, Esquibias explained that her conservatorship was 'not extended'" through next year.

At the time, Bynes' lawyer shared, "It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Ahead of her 35th birthday last April, Esquibias shared that Bynes was "doing great," living by the beach, attending school, and "enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes." On Valentine's Day 2020, she announced her engagement to Paul Michael, who she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, although they split shortly after.

Check back in with HNHH for any updates on Amanda Bynes' conservatorship, and read about Britney Spears' tumultuous campaign to end her own conservatorship here.

[Via]