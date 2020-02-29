Amanda Bynes has spoken out on the relationship between paparazzi and self worth, stressing how dangerous it is for the media to release altered photos of her where she appears to look heavier. Amanda has been fairly active on social media ever since she announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Paul Michael, a few weeks ago. The former actress, who has had a pretty tumultuous time in the spotlight over the years dealing with substance abuse, mental health issues, and run-ins with the law, took to Instagram on Thursday to talk about the "terrifying experience" of looking herself up online only to find that all of the shots of her have allegedly been photoshopped to make her face look different.

"Hey y'all. I wanted to post a video today to talk about paparazzi and self worth," Amanda told her followers. "Whenever I see a paparazzi photo, the majority of the time, I look nothing like myself. I'm talking, 16 chins, face looks completely different, and it's an all-around terrifying experience to look myself up online, quite honestly. Like I'm about to cry just thinking about it."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

However, she had a wider objective than just calling out the paparazzi. "I wanted to post this video so people know that I'm just like you," she notes. "I want to look my best. Of course, I can take an unflattering shot, but the amount of unflattering shots that I see online—I know that my shots are being photoshopped. I just, I don't look like that in the photos that I take or when I look at myself in the mirror. So, that's all I wanted to say. I hope you guys are having a sick day. I love you, and I'll talk to you guys soon." Whether or not the paparazzi or publications are indeed photoshopping images of her, she clearly sees a discrepancy between her own self-perception and the public's perception of her. Along with her shocking engagement, Amanda has been making headlines in recent months for her questionable face tattoos, which may have been a result of her skewered self-image.