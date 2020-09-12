Alycia Bella Links With Boogie To "Cue The Sun"

Some of you may remember Alycia Bella as a series regular on MTV's Daddy's Girls or from the video for Frank Ocean's "Novacane". The LA singer and actress, whose voice was also featured on "End" from Ocean's debut album channel ORANGE, wants to change that.

Starting with April's "Bloom" and June's "Seasons", "Cue the Sun" is her third release of the year and just as chilled out and full of potential as the previous two.

This time around, she enlists Shady Records rapper and fellow LVRN labelmate Boogie for a sunny new jam. The feature is Boogie's first in a while, who last appeared on SiR's "Rapper Weed" back in April during TDE's inaugural Fan Appreciation Week.

Over live instrumentation and twinkling production, the pair set a smooth vibe with Boogie's gruff voice as the perfect counterpart to Bella's silky melodies.

Check out the video for "Cue the Sun", which pays homage to the 1998 Jim Carrey classic The Truman Show. The playful visual is directed by London-based artist Mahaneela and perfectly matches the lush instrumentation and aesthetic of the song. Let us know what you think in the comments below. Are you excited to hear more music from Alycia Bella?

Quotable Lyrics

It feels like we've been lost in the right direction

And it feels like we'll fall off if I keep on pressing

It feels like we've been lost in the right direction

But it feels like we'll find walls if we start reflecting