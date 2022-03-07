As he awaits his sentencing trial next month, Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has appeared in an alleged new photo from behind bars, posing with two fellow inmates.

In the picture, the "Back In Blood" rapper stands in the middle of his two friends, looking straight into the camera as he sports a grown-out beard. He's wearing an all-white sweatsuit with a white beanie next to the other inmates, who throw up middle fingers and gang signs in the picture. It is unclear when the photo was taken but DJ Akademiks and several other rap blogs claim this is recent.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

This comes following accusations made against the rapper last week that he snitched to the feds, which he denied.

"‘Omertà.’ It will never show in no paper that I set down with the government and gave a statement on no one on the case for something in return in that case I will not be here," said Pooh on Instagram last week. "A factual proffer is not a government proffer where the weak will sit down and tell they sole. No the difference before you use my name in vein."

The possibility of a life sentence has been removed from Shiesty's case but he is still facing an eight-year sentence after pleading guilty to one charge.

How do you think he looks in the latest new picture from jail?



