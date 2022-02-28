Pooh Shiesty shot down accusations of cooperating with authorities in a lengthy statement on Instagram, over the weekend. Wack 100 had previously claimed that the Memphis rapper snitched during a clubhouse session, last week.

“‘Omertà.’ It will never show in no paper that I set down with the government and gave a statement on no one on the case for something in return in that case I will not be here,” Shiesty wrote on his IG Story. “A factual proffer is not a government proffer where the weak will sit down and tell they sole. No the difference before you use my name in vein.”



Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

Shiesty continued: “Before I bit some cheese I sit down and keep quiet. Anyone that enters a negotiation plea agreement it will be a factual proffer of the factual basis that the government will use in court to prove of the guilt they trying to show I want all you lame ass dudes keep the same energy I stand on business.”

Shiesty pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm back in January. In return, prosecutors agreed to seek a 97-month prison sentence, removing the likelihood of a life sentence.

The 22-year-old could still face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

