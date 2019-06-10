There's no doubt that Henry Cenjudo of the backlash he might incur once he branded himself "the greatest MMA fighter of All-Time." At UFC 238, Henry Cejudo followed in the footsteps of Randy Couture, Conor McGregor and Amanda Nunes in joining the club of fighters holding multiple belts simultaneously. The level of attrition he displayed against his opponent Marlon Moraes, was convincing, to say the least.

Mind you, to assert yourself the GOAT with such a limited (yet growing) resume, is hard to comprehend. By that token, many of the UFC's fighters competing within the weight range of Bantamweight and Flyweight probably like their chances of stealing a victory, given the relative inexperience of the incumbent champion.

On the flip side, Henry Cejudo's journey as a fighter didn't begin in the UFC. He's been prone to remind us of his Olympic pedigree, culminating in an elusive Gold Medal in the category of freestyle wrestling. That being said, Cenjudo's arrogance has made him an unpopular figure "in the locker room." Of all his would-be challengers, Aljamain Sterling, a bantamweight that fought on the UFC 238 undercard below him, wants a piece of the action. That's precisely what he told TMZ in conversation this morning.

After beating Pedro Munhoz in convincing fashion over the weekend, Sterling is ready to give Cejudo his marching orders in explicit fashion. "I'm ready to take that gold medal and shove it up your ass because you stink Henry Ce-Doo-Doo," he professed to the TMZ correspondent that lie before him on FaceTime. It's safe to say, Aljamain feels he's been unjustly left out of the conversation. In describing his prospects, post-fight, Cenjudo mentioned Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt and Urijah Faber as potential opponents in upcoming fixtures. Sterling's name was nowhere to be seen, or heard in the discussion.