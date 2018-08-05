bantamweight
- SportsAljamain Sterling Wins UFC Bantamweight Title Following Petr Yan's DisqualificationPetr Yan was disqualified for hitting Aljamain Sterling with an illegal knee during UFC 259, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsHenry Cejudo Retires From The UFC: ReportHenry Cejudo recently defended the Bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAljamain Sterling Challenges Henry Cenjudo, Promises To "Shove Gold Metal Up His.."Aljamain Sterling zeroes in on the UFC's Bantamweight strap currently held by Henry Cejudo.By Devin Ch
- SportsHenry Cejudo Wipes The Floor Of Marlon Moraes At UFC 238: "I'm The Greatest All-Time""Olympic champion, flyweight champion of the world and now bantamweight champion of the world."By Devin Ch
- SportsHenry Cejudo Declares Himself The Best Fighter Ever: "Jon Jones Who?"Cejudo says no one else has a better resume than he does.By Alexander Cole
- SportsT.J. Dillishaw Admits To Cheating: "I Got To Man Up To What I Did"Dillashaw offered an apology for his recent scandal.By Alexander Cole
- SportsT.J. Dillashaw Relinquishes Bantamweight Belt After Failed Drug TestDillashaw has been suspended by the NYSAC.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAmanda Nunes Labels Herself "Greatest Fighter In UFC History"Amanda Nunes is 100% sure she is the greatest, male or female, to ever compete in the UFC.By Devin Ch
- SportsUFC 232: Amanda Nunes KOs Cris Cyborg In 51 SecondsAmanda Nunes successively moves up in weight to become a "double-champion" in the UFC.By Devin Ch
- SportsUFC Champ TJ Dillashaw Accepts Gervonta Davis' MMA Challenge: "Bring It!"Dillashaw accepts Tank's cross-sport challenge: Boxer vs MMA redux.By Devin Ch
- SportsUFC 227: TJ Dillashaw TKO's Cody Garbrandt In Rematch"I am the best bantamweight of all time," affirms TJ Dillashaw.By Devin Ch