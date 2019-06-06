Earlier this week, UFC fighter and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo called himself the best combat sports athlete in the history of the world and that he has the resume to back it up. This weekend, Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 where he will look to win the Bantamweight belt. A win would make him one of the few dual belt champions in UFC history and would only add to his case for being one of the best ever.

If you truly believe in yourself, usually you handle your business and let the fighting do the talking. Great fighters don't really need to resort to antics to prove their points but if you're Cejudo, that isn't necessarily the case. Today was the weigh-in for his fight against Moraes and during the staredown, he hilariously wore a magician costume.

In the clip above, which was posted by Mike Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago, Cejudo pulls a fake snake out of the hat and then takes out a stuffed rabbit which he takes and punts it into the media area.

Moraes sports a 22-5-1 record in the UFC, while Cejudo is currently at 14-2. Who do you think is going to win this upcoming bout? Will Cejudo be able to prove he truly is one of the best?