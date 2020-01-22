Alina Baraz Returns With Late-Night Vibes In "Trust"

Cleveland artist Alina Baraz is one of the hottest names on the R&B and electronic circuit right now, dropping off singles that have helped her build her brand to a certain height. Working with forces like Khalid and Galimatias allowed her to open even more eyes to her work and, although we haven't heard anything from her in a while, she has officially returned with a brand new track this week.

Unleashing "Trust" on all streaming platforms, Alina Baraz is back with some clean late-night vibes. The love song is beautiful with Baraz's vocals shining gorgeously on top of the mix.

Listen to the new track below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I make the space, make the space for you

And you rearrange when I need you to

Look at how far we got, I woulda never thought

Look all around you, lucky I found you

Look how you made your way, wasn't it worth the wait?

Look all around you, lucky I found you