Alina Baraz Knows What Matters On "More Than Enough"

Alina Baraz is one of the most criminally slept-on artists out right now, bringing consistency and charm to the table with each of her single releases. Coming through with her new studio album It Was Divine in a matter of months, the singer/songwriter is ready to take the spotlight and finally shine next to the other pop/R&B artists in a similar lane.

With "More Than Enough," Baraz follows up the success of her 6LACK-assisted "Morocco." Much like the rest of her catalog, this one is smooth and emotive, keeping the Cleveland native in love and in her element.

Listen to the new song below and let us know if you'll be tuning in once her album comes out in May.

Quotable Lyrics:

You got a way with words

You take away the hurt

And it's a blessing and a curse to feel it all

You got a way with me

You put me in my place when I'm petty

Give me what I want when I'm ready

You always hold it down