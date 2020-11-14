26-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy went on a Twitter rant on Thursday after her boyfriend, rapper King Lil G, neglected to bring her flowers upon finding out about her current hospitalization. Although it is as of yet unclear why Skyy is in the hospital, she has announced that she will be released on Saturday, November 14 -- but not before taking to Twitter to reveal her disappointment with her man.

Skyy, who is also Fetty Wap’s baby mother since the birth of their daughter, Alaiya, in 2018, wrote to her 237k followers, “My own "man" couldn’t even bring me flowers .. card his response was he wasn’t thinking about flowers,” she continued, “People fail to realize it’s the small things that count in times like this.”

Skyy confessed she’s tired of being “so nice” and feels she’s meant to be “alone forever,” saying that even if two members of a relationship are arguing, a hospitalization warrants a check-in, regardless. Skyy went on to point out the irony of a man ensuring he gets the new PS5 immediately upon its release, but not buying his lady flowers in her time of need, a minute gesture, in comparison.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Read Skyy’s rant in full below.





In an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta earlier this year, Skyy opened up about her experience being sex trafficked as a teenager by a man 20 years her senior. Earlier this month, the reality TV star suffered bruising after being part of Rod Wave's entourage during his now-viral stage fall.