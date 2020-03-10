A new season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is on the way and it's suiting up to be an intense one for Alexis Sky. The reality star returns to Love & Hip Hop and this time, her storyline will center on her life experiences before fame. Alexis's relationships have often taken center stage as she's openly talked about her romances with Fetty Wap or Trouble, but now she's hoping that people won't be so judgemental if they are aware of her history.



Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer / Getty Images

Alexis Skyy shared a preview of the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Instagram where she talked about her harrowing experiences. "I was just basically sold to whoever, highest bidder," she said. "I had to forcefully do it or he would say he was gonna kill me. I didn't want to die." In the caption, Alexis wrote a lengthy message where she gave more details about what she reportedly endured.

"Everyday I’m attacked, judged & accused of lying... all because, I’ve never spoke on my story before, but what nobody knows is, I still to this day haven’t told my mom, my grandmother or none of my immediate family!!!" she penned, adding that she's been afraid to speak out. "I was only 15 years old when I was kidnapped & forced into human trafficking by a guy 20 years older than me!! Every single day.. for 2 months... he would beat on me, threaten to kill me, my family & etc!!! Multiple times he held a loaded gun to my face, abused & raped me!! Also forcing me to have sexual intercourse who would pay!!! It’s so much shyt I’ve been thru as a young girl that nobody knows!!"

She also shared that this will be the first time she's ever spoken about this but decided to come forward because "I gotta be a role model to these young girls!!" Watch the brief clip of Alexis Skyy and read her caption in full below.