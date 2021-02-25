Reality TV persona best known for her former relationship with rapper Fetty Wap, Alexis Skyy shared a photo of herself in her birthday suit from her recent vacation on the beautiful island of Jamaica.

Two weeks ago, the influencer posted a series of photos rocking a number of cute bathing suits while on her tranquil getaway, but this time she took to Instagram to flaunt her curves alongside the gorgeous clear waters from one of Jamaica's beaches.

Skyy's followers seemed to be living for her confidence and beach glow, and proceeded to hype her up in the comments for her effortless beauty.

"Your beauty is crazy. Send me your smile," one user commented. Another person added, "This is the best!"

The Instagram model has been mixed with a lot of Love & Hip-Hop drama due to her past relationship with "Trap Queen" rapper Fetty Wap. Back in December, Skyy was in the middle of beef with Masika Kalysha, but this is no surprise as their animosity has been ongoing for years. Masika, Fetty Wap's baby mama, accused Alexis of lying about the paternity test she took which determined that her daughter, Alaiya Grace, was Fetty Wap's child. It was later revealed that her daughter's father is a man named Brandon Medford, after he commented on a post of Skyy holding Alaiya saying "Daddy's Girl" with a red heart-- leading to Skyy getting dragged on all social media platforms for several weeks because she had lied about the situation.

Now, it seems Skyy has moved on from the drama and is living her best life, giving zero f*cks, on the beautiful beaches of Jamaica.