Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer back in March and has not once thought about quitting his job on the show, until now. The 79-year-old previously had a successful round of chemotherapy but things took a bad turn when he was readmitted to the hospital after cancer became more aggressive. "I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high. Much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again. And that's what I'm doing," he stated.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Alex opened up to CTV News about his diagnosis and how his second round of chemotherapy has given him sores in his mouth, delaying his speech. "I will keep doing it (the show) as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish," he said. Alex has hosted the game show for 35 years and has been apart of more than 8,000 episodes.

“I’m not afraid of dying,” Alex added. “I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be afraid that? One thing they’re not going to say at my funeral, as a part of a eulogy, is ‘He was taken from us too soon.’”