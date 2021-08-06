Over the last few years, Alex Caruso has blossomed into a cult hero amongst NBA circles. After playing in the G-League, Caruso was able to work his way up to the NBA where he thrived with the Los Angeles Lakers. Whenever he played on the court with LeBron James, Caruso showcased tremendous defense and his playmaking ability was quite good as well. While he was by no means a superstar, it was clear that he meant a lot to the team and its collective chemistry.

This past week, Caruso officially left the Lakers as he signed a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. Now, Caruso will get to play with Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine who are expected to take this Bulls team to the playoffs next season. Despite leaving the franchise, Caruso is still grateful for the times he had in L.A., and on Instagram today, Caruso said thanks for all of the memories.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Per Caruso:

"Where to begin.. the past 4 years in LA have been nothing short of special. Allowing an undrafted kid from College Station, Texas to create a career playing basketball in the NBA. Thank you to the SBL and LAL front offices, all my SBL and LAL coaches, and all my teammates for believing in me and allowing me to be myself. I’ve been privileged to call this prestigious franchise my home and I’ll forever be grateful. Lastly, to the fans, THANK YOU! from the jump y’all appreciated my effort and love for the game ..I’m glad I could repay y’all with helping this franchise hoist another banner."

Caruso got to win an NBA title with the Lakers and for many players, that is the ultimate dream. Even if Caruso never wins another title, he will always have that one ring from the NBA bubble. Regardless, Caruso has a huge opportunity ahead of him and it will be fun to see how he progresses as a player.