Basketball fans, and sports fans as a whole, are currently struggling to find ways to pass the time in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Binge watching shows you've never seen, rewatching shows that you've already committed to memory, firing up the ole laptop to see what a certain website has to offer - Those are all fine options. But one of the best ways for fans to cope with the void left in there lives is by turning on their Playstation or XBox and playing out a season on their own terms, or going to battle with their buddies online.

If that's the route you're taking, be on the lookout for Los Angeles Lakers icon Alex Caruso, who recently revealed that he will be streaming games such as FIFA, Fortnite and Call of Duty for the foreseeable future. Athletes, they're just like us!

Caruso failed to provide his Twitch name or a streaming link, but we're sure he'll keep his fans updated once he gets everything set up. If he's even half as popular on Twitch as he was during the NBA All Star voting, the Bald Mamba may commit to the gaming life full time.

In his third season in the NBA, the 25-year old point guard is averaging just 5.4 points per game but he has still earned the title of "GOAT" from his teammate LeBron James.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images