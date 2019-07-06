Twenty-seven-year-old Marshae Jones was charged last week after she got into an altercation with a woman when she was five-months pregnant, leading to the death of her five-month-old baby when she was shot in the stomach. Marsahae's indictment ruled that she intentionally caused the fight that lead to the death of her child. CBS News now reports that the case has been dropped and no further legal action will be taken.

"This is a truly disturbing and heartbreaking case. An unborn child was tragically lost and families on both sides of this matter have suffered," district attorney, Lynniece Washington stated.

“The District Attorney’s decision will help Marshae continue to heal from this tragic event and work to rebuild her life in a positive and productive way. She moves forward with enormous gratitude for the support she and her family have received during this challenging time," Marshae's attorney added. “With the dismissal of charges, the community of support that surrounded Marshae can now channel its immense passion and energy toward ensuring that what happened to Marshae won’t ever happen again.”

Thirty-eight states have fetal homicidal laws which means an unborn child is looked at as another person who has protection and rights.