Every single year, Jordan Brand holds the "Quai 54" streetball tournament in France which all brings together some incredible basketball players. To help celebrate the event, we are always blessed with a new Jumpman capsule and in 2021, this trend continues to ring true. Just a couple of weeks ago, we were shown teasers of a new Air Jordan 5 colorway, and according to new information from Nike, we will also get an Air Jordan 35, as well as an Air Jordan 1 Low.

The capsule has patterns and designs that are based on West African culture, which is an aesthetic that is not just found on the shoes, but on the hoodies and t-shirts that are a part of the collection, as well. The Jordan 5 is mostly white, red, and black, while the Jordan 1 Low contains a lowkey black and white aesthetic. Overall, this is yet another great Quai 54 collection and we're looking forward to seeing more official images as the release date draws closer.

This entire collection is set to drop globally on July 10th through Nike.com, so be vigilant on release day if you are planning on getting something. Based on the images below, let us know which of these kicks are your favorite, in the comments section.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike