Every single year, Jumpman goes on the road to Paris for the Quai 54 streetball tournament which brings together some talented basketball players from all around the world. It is truly an incredible spectacle and fans are always excited for the endless possibilities of what could go down. With this event always come a brand new pack of Air Jordan sneakers, and the sneakerheads out there are always anticipating what's going to be released. Last year, we got an Air Jordan and in 2021, we are supposed to get an Air Jordan 35.

Now, it turns out that we will also be getting an Air Jordan 5, which can be seen below. The shoe predominantly has a white leather upper, all while hints of red and black are placed throughout. All of this comes together on a dope shoe that even has some 3M on the tongue. It's also important to mention the sock lining of the sneaker, which has some unique patterns that are synonymous with the Quai 54 tournament.

For now, no release date has been revealed, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, gives us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

