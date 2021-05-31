Every year, Jordan Brand holds a street basketball tournament in France called Quai 54. This tournament is immensely popular and for very good reason. It brings some amazing basketball to the country, and if you are a fan of nice shoes, then you can be sure to see some lovely Quai 54-inspired Jumpman models. Over the years, we have seen some truly incredibly Quai 54 make-ups and with the summer quickly approaching, it should come as no surprise that even more Quai 54 offerings are on the horizon.

Recently, new photos of a "Quai 54" Air Jordan 35 Low made their way to the internet. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a white base to it black lines and grids of various sizes are placed throughout. There is a hint of red throughout the shoe as well, which helps deliver some extra color. We can also see the Quai 54 logo on the left tongue, which helps bring the concept together.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

