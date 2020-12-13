Jordan Brand had itself an incredible 2020 despite numerous delays at the start of the year due to COVID-19. With everything that went on, Jumpman was able to keep pushing forward and in the end, they dominated the conversation during the last half of the year. Over the past few months, we have seen numerous models and colorways make their way to the market and in many ways, sneakerheads have been largely spoiled. With 2021 on the horizon, new sneakers are being teased online and it seems like the Air Jordan 6 is getting a whole lot of love.

Next year marks the silhouette's 30th anniversary and as a result, Jumpman has a ton of new offerings planned. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now know about the Air Jordan 6 "Gold Hoops" which will be an offering for women. In the photoshop rendering below, you can see that the sneaker features a white leather base while the toe box and side panels are pink. From there, we get some gold on the midsole as well as the lace lock and back heel.

A concrete release date has yet to be revealed for these although you can expect them to drop sometime in July of 2021. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these.