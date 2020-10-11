Every year in China, there is a Holiday called "Singles' Day." This is a day meant to celebrate all of the bachelors and bachelorettes out there. Considering one of Nike's biggest markets is China, it only makes sense that they would drop their very own "Singles' Day" sneaker to help celebrate the occasion. Every single year, they do just that and as it turns out, 2020 will not be the exception to the rule.

Today, the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz took to the internet with a sneak peek at the Air Jordan 6 "Singles' Day." In the post below, it was made clear that this colorway will only be dropping in women's sizes, although if you're a man with smaller feet, these should work for you. As for the look of the shoe, it has some black overlays while vibrant floral patterns appear on the toe box as well as the side panels. Overall, it fits the whole "Singles' Day" vibe quite nicely and we're sure some of the female sneakerheads out there will be rushing to cop a pair.

For now, these are slated to drop on November 25th for $210 USD, although this date is subject to change. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.