If you grew up during the 90s and were a sneakerhead, then you probably wore a lot of Air Jordans. At the time, Michael Jordan was the biggest athlete in the world and his sneakers were some of the best out there. Every single year, Jordan would come out with a brand new signature model and whichever shoes he was wearing when he won a championship, became the most popular. Back in 1992, Jordan was able to popularize the Air Jordan 7 as it is the shoe he won his second title in.

One of the most popular colorways of this silhouette is the "Bordeaux" offering, and now, it seems like this color scheme will be coming to the Air Jordan 6. In the photoshop mockup from @soleheatonfeet and @zsneakerheadz, we can see a show that is covered in grey and black overlays, all while Bordeaux highlights can be found on the tongue. We even have some nice multi-color aesthetics on the tongue which helps to match the OG Jordan 7 version.

Based on the current information that is out there, it's expected that these will be dropping in September of next year although more information is sure to surface, so stay tuned for updates as we will be bringing those to you.