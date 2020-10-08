Fans of Jordan Brand sneakers know all about the Air Jordan 6. It was one of the first shoes Michael Jordan wore during the 90s and it was the first sneaker he wore a championship in. As a result, the "Infrared" colorway has lived in infamy for quite some time and continues to get retros every few years. There are plenty of great OG Jordan 6 offerings, including the "Carmine" model which just like the "Infrared," continues to get retro releases. With the Jordan 6 celebrating its 30th birthday in 2021, this will be especially true as Jumpman has every intention of bringing it back.

Over the past few months, Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been providing inside information on the Jordan 6 "Carmine," stating that it would return during the early stages of 2021. Now, the Instagram account is claiming that the shoe is destined to return on February 13th for a price of $190 USD. The sneaker was originally going to drop a week later, but now, it seems like that date has been replaced.

This release information is subject to change so be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will make sure to bring them to you. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.