Every year, Jumpman embarks on a journey to France for the Quai 54 street basketball tournament. This is always an exciting time during the summer although this year, it probably won't happen due to the Coronavirus. Regardless, Jordan Brand is looking to bless sneakerheads with some new kicks that will pay homage to the yearly event.

According to the Twitter account py_rates, the Air Jordan 6 is set to receive two different colorways listed as "Sail/Baroque Brown/Team Orange" and "Sail/Black/Team Orange/ Racer Blue." Meanwhile, there is going to be an Air Jordan 1 Low listed as "Sail/Team Orange/Baroque Brown." All of these offerings are supposed to drop sometime in the Spring and as you can see, both py_rates and House of Heat have some mockups of some of the models.

The other Air Jordan 6 colorway has yet to receive a photoshop mockup although we're sure it's going to look just as good, especially with that "Racer Blue" aesthetic. As for the Jordan 6 and Jordan 1 Low pictured above, they are certainly interesting especially with the mix of brown and orange.

Stay tuned for updates on these releases as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.