Jordan Brand's annual Quai 54 basketball tournament in Paris has paved the way for many highly coveted Air Jordans over the years, including colorful designs of popular silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 5. Most recently, Jordan brand launched a Quai 54 Air Jordan 8 in celebration of their 15th annual event.

The next tournament and batch of exclusive Quai 54 sneaker releases won't be taking place until next June but the word is already out that there's a special edition Air Jordan 6 in the works.

Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but the mockup shown below gives you an idea of what they might look like, based off the "Sail/Total Orange-Gum Light Brown-Baroque Brown" color code.

Air Jordan 6 Quai 54/SneakerFiles