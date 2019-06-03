With the news that the Air Jordan 8 "Quai 54" is slated to drop in just a couple of weeks, Jordan Brand has revealed the release information surrounding its other "Quai 54" shoe, the Air Jordan 1 Mid. While the mid isn't as popular as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, Jumpman has dressed this shoe up in such a way that it could potentially draw the attention of sneakerheads who would otherwise pass up on the often-overlooked silhouette.

The sneaker has white side panels and white toe box with black overlays making their way throughout. From there, the left shoe has yellow on the outside of the back heel, while the inside is green. From there, the outside of the right sneaker is red, while the inside is blue. The Quai 54 logo makes its way to the tongue and perhaps the most interesting detail is the black metallic jewel swoosh, which is a nice change from the regular Nike logo.

No price is associated with these yet but according to Sole Collector, they will drop on Saturday, June 8th.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike