Jordan Brand will introduce an Air Jordan 5 mashup this Spring, featuring three iconic colorways as a nod to the silhouette's 30th anniversary. The Air Jordan 5 "Top 3" will include details taken from the following styles: "Black/Metallic Silver," "Grape," and "Fire Red."

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are tentatively slated to drop on May 16 for the retail price of $200.

Similar to the mockups that surfaced a few months back, it appears as though the kicks will indeed come equipped with a black upper, accompanied by a puffy purple tongue with emerald green accents and a red midsole. Additionally, the heels are stamped with the beloved "Nike Air" branding, as the familiar "23" detailing on the lower ankle.

Unlike the mismatched "What The" Air Jordan 4 that dropped last Fall, both left and right shoes of the "Top 3" Air Jordan 5 will look the same. Stay tuned for a first look, and click here to preview the rumored "Bel-Air" colorway.